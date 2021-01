BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana saw its fifth annual drop in health insurance enrollment through the individual marketplace set up through President Barack Obama's federal health overhaul law.

The Advocate reports that enrollment in the Affordable Care Act’s individual market fell to 83,159 this year, down from 87,748 policyholders last year. The program offers income-based, taxpayer-subsidized private health insurance plans for people who aren’t covered on the job.