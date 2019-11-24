Louisiana museum system launches survey, seeking feedback

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s state museum system is asking for feedback as it works to update its governance, operations and attendance at its properties.

The museum system wants people to fill out a 5- to 10-minute survey about their interest in the facilities and their experiences at them.

The survey will be available until Nov. 30.

The Louisiana state museum system includes the Cabildo and the Presbytere in New Orleans, the New Orleans Jazz Museum, the Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in Natchitoches, among other facilities.

Survey participants can enter to win a membership through the Friends of The Cabildo that gives free admission for two people and any children to all public state museum properties.