Louisiana man dies in north Louisiana house fire

RAYVILLE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's office is investigating a Richland Parish fire that has left an elderly man dead.

Authorities say it happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday in Rayville.

Firefighters with the Archibald Alto Fire Department found the body of man just inside the front door. The victim's identity and cause of death are still pending with the parish coroner's office, but authorities believe the victim to be the 84-year-old homeowner.

The fire marshal's office has determined that the fire likely started in the home's laundry/storage room but the exact cause is still under investigation. Investigators were unable to locate smoke alarms in the home and reminded residents that having the devices make a significant difference in chances of surviving a fire.