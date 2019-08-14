Louisiana lieutenant governor in Canada for Acadian event

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is visiting Canada as part of a Louisiana delegation to the Acadian World Congress.

The event happens every five years and aims to celebrate and build ties among people of Acadian descent, such as those in Louisiana. Activities this year stretch across 20 Canadian communities in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

Nungesser oversees state tourism and is leading a nine-person Louisiana delegation to Canada from Wednesday through Saturday. His office will host a pavilion at one of the event's main staging points in New Brunswick.

The British forced the Acadian people from Canada during the 18th Century as part of military action against the French. Many Acadians settled in south Louisiana and became known as Cajuns.

Nungesser's office estimated the trip will cost about $20,000.