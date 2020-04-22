Louisiana hospital cheers release of 1,500th virus patient

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A hospital in New Orleans celebrated the discharge of their 1,500th coronavirus patient amid cheers from doctors and nurses more than a month after getting their first virus patient.

A video on the Ochsner Medical Center Facebook page showed Kathleen Bennett, 57, as she was reunited with her granddaughter on Monday while a musician who followed behind her played “When the Saints go Marching In."

Bennett was admitted to the medical center on March 27. After her arrival, she was placed in the intensive care unit and put on a ventilator for 12 days, the hospital said in a news release. Doctors will continue caring for Bennett after she heads to Kansas to continue quarantining with the rest of her family.

The hospital got their first coronavirus patient on March 9. Since then, they said they have admitted approximately one-third of the state’s 1,789 coronavirus hospital patients.

As of Tuesday, Louisiana's Health department reported there are nearly 25,000 coronavirus cases in the state, and 1,405 people have died from the virus.