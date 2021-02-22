Louisiana elected officials file latest fundraising reports

MONROE, La. (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Landry was the top fundraiser among Louisiana's elected officials in the latest annual reports documenting campaign donations and spending, followed by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, with both men considered potential candidates in the next governor's race.

Landry ended the 2020 fundraising period with more than $2 million in the bank, while Nungesser had nearly $1.5 million cash on hand, according to news outlets. But Nungesser included $500,000 in personal cash that he loaned his campaign account in December to boost his total.