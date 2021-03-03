Louisiana colleges fail to meet harassment training mandate

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's public colleges are not meeting the requirements of a 2018 law aimed at combatting sexual harassment, with thousands of campus workers not taking a mandatory yearly anti-harassment course.
Only about two-thirds of the workers on Southern University System campuses in 2020 took the required one-hour training course on how to prevent sexual harassment, according to documents filed with the state Division of Administration. Across the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, two in 10 employees did not meet the requirement last year.