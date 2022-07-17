Louisiana bailout fund to borrow $600M to pay insurer claims

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A state-chartered bailout fund is seeking to borrow $600 million after seven Louisiana insurers went bust following 2021's Hurricane Ida.
The Times-Picayune ' The New Orleans Advocate reports that the Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association will seek approval of the plan to sell bonds this week. The association would recoup the money from surviving member insurers, but those insurers get a tax break for such assessment payments, meaning Louisiana taxpayers will ultimately pay the bill.