Louisiana National Guard's 1st woman head of firing battery

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A woman who is originally from New York has become the first woman to command a Louisiana National Guard firing battery, the guard says. Lt. Melissa Liotta leads nearly 90 soldiers as part of what the state National Guard describes as its oldest and most historic unit.

“It is an incredible and surreal feeling,” Liotta said in a recent news release. “It is just another example of how much progress we are making in the Army towards gender equality and the integration of females in combat arms.”