Louisiana Democrat sworn into Congress, replacing Biden aide KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press May 11, 2021 Updated: May 11, 2021 4:33 p.m.
1 of8 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, speaks during a ceremonial swearing-in for Rep. Troy Carter, D-La., right, as his wife Ana Carter, center, watches on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, poses for a photo during a ceremonial swearing-in for Rep. Troy Carter, D-La., center, as his wife Ana Carter, left, watches on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., talks with Rep. Troy Carter, D-La., following a ceremonial swearing-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., talks with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards during a ceremonial swearing-in photo opportunity with Rep. Troy Carter, D-La., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., third from left, poses for a photo during a ceremonial swearing-in Rep. Troy Carter, D-La., third from right, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Also in the photo is, from left, Carter's children Joshua Carter, Troy Carter II, Carter's wife Ana Carter, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and former Democratic Congressman Cedric Richmond, who held the seat before Carter. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Troy Carter of Louisiana was sworn into the House on Tuesday, adding some breathing room to the party’s tight majority.
Carter, 57, represents a majority-Black district centered in New Orleans that extends up the Mississippi River into Baton Rouge. The seat opened after Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond left the position to work as a special adviser to President Joe Biden.