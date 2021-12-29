Louisiana COVID deaths near 15K; 3 of 6 zoo lions infected JANET McCONNAUGHEY, Associated Press Dec. 29, 2021 Updated: Dec. 29, 2021 5:13 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s COVID-19 death toll edged toward 15,000 on Wednesday, and the zoo in New Orleans said half of its lions had been diagnosed with the disease.
Five deaths reported Wednesday brought the state total to 14,983. And hospitalizations, after doubling in the week that ended Sunday, have risen nearly 47% since then to 659, the Louisiana Department of Health dashboard indicated. The state said the omicron variant accounted for more than 88% of cases.
