Lost and found: Darien Police investigate stolen vehicles, car burglaries

Motor vehicle thefts and burglaries continue in Darien, according to police.

Here are details on the stolen car incidents, with details provided by the Darien Police Department:

*On Aug. 4, officers responded to Goodwives River Road on a report of a disabled vehicle. The 2020 Nissan Armada was found unoccupied without the keys inside. Dispatchers checked the plate and discovered it had been stolen out of Bloomfield. It was relayed to officers that the vehicle was a rental. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

*On Aug. 5, a Deerfield Road resident told Darien police her 2020 Mercedes GLE 350 had been stolen during the overnight hours. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys in the center console. At 7:30 p.m. the same day, the East Hartford Police Department notified Darien police that the vehicle had been recovered in their jurisdiction. Detectives responded to East Hartford to process the vehicle for evidence.

*On Aug. 9, a Maple Street resident reported that her 2019 Chevrolet Traverse had been stolen overnight. The vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys inside. The complainant tracked the vehicle using a phone app, which showed the vehicle at 25 Cliff Street in Norwalk. The Norwalk Police were notified and recovered the vehicle at that location. An iPad that had been in the vehicle was missing.

*Also on Aug. 9, while conducting a neighborhood canvass for a stolen motor vehicle, an officer saw a Mercedes sedan in the driveway of 45 Maple St. with the driver’s side rear door ajar. A check of the vehicle’s license plate showed it had been stolen out of Norwalk. The keys were seen in the vehicle and the center console was open. The Norwalk police were notified and made contact with the owner. The owner came to the scene to take possession of the vehicle.

Here are details on the car burglaries, with details provided by the Darien Police Department:

On Aug. 5, an Old Kings Highway North resident said his 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser had been burglarized during the overnight hours. The vehicle had been left unlocked, and the contents of the storage compartments had been emptied onto the front seats. Nothing was reported missing.

On Aug. 6, a Rings End Road resident told Darien Police his 2019 Acura RDX had been burglarized during the overnight hours. The vehicle had been left unlocked, and the contents of the storage compartments were dumped on the front seats. Ten dollars in cash was reported missing.