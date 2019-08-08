Losing bidder on Louisiana Medicaid deal to dispute decision

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — One of Louisiana's Medicaid managed care contractors that wasn't chosen to continue the multibillion-dollar work next year intends to challenge that decision.

Four companies were selected by Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration to manage the government-financed health coverage of 1.7 million Louisiana Medicaid patients under new deals slated to start in January.

Two current Medicaid managed care organizations, Louisiana Healthcare Connections and Aetna Better Health, lost out on new contracts for the lucrative work.

Louisiana Healthcare Connections provides coverage for about 26% of the state's Medicaid managed care patients. Company lobbyist Randal Johnson says the organization will file a formal protest of the contract awards to the state procurement office.

Meanwhile, some lawmakers are questioning the wisdom of reshuffling one-third of the managed care program's patients to new health plans.