Los Angeles police ID suspect in shooting of rapper PnB Rock Sep. 28, 2022 Updated: Sep. 28, 2022 1:56 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police on Wednesday named the suspect in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock and warned he should be considered armed and dangerous.
The Philadelphia artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was gunned down Sept. 13 at a South LA restaurant while eating with his girlfriend. A robber approached their table and demanded items from the rapper, according to investigators.