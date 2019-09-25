Los Angeles joins court fight on where homeless can sleep

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles has joined an effort to get the U.S. Supreme Court to review a decision that restricts efforts to bar homeless people from sleeping on sidewalks in Western states.

City Attorney Mike Feuer on Wednesday announced his office has filed a brief asking the nation's highest court to take the case of Martin v. Boise.

The city of Boise, Idaho. is seeking to overturn a ruling by a federal appeals court that said it was unconstitutional to arrest or otherwise sanction homeless people who sleep on sidewalks when there aren't enough shelter beds.

Dozens of municipalities have filed similar "friend of the court" briefs.

Feuer says the appeals court ruling's lack of clarity will make it hard for cities to respond to the homeless crisis with "humane, practical" solutions.