Los Angeles councilmen propose homeless camps at beach lots April 6, 2021 Updated: April 6, 2021 2:07 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A proposal by two Los Angeles city councilmen to set up temporary camps or “tiny homes” for homeless people in beach parking lots is drawing opposition.
“We need all kinds of solutions — and we need them everywhere we can put them,” Los Angeles Councilman Mike Bonin wrote on his website after submitting the plan in a City Council motion also signed by Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas.