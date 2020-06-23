Los Angeles councilman arrested in federal corruption probe

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles City Council member who has been under the cloud of a federal corruption investigation was arrested early Tuesday, the FBI said.

Councilman Jose Huizar was taken into custody without incident at his Boyle Heights home, said FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller.

The mayor and other city leaders have been calling for Huizar to resign since his former special assistant agreed to plead guilty in a $1 million bribery scheme involving real estate developers.

The Los Angeles U.S. attorney scheduled a late-morning press conference to discuss the arrest.