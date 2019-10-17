Los Angeles Times, newsroom union reach tentative agreement

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — A tentative three-year labor agreement has been reached between the Los Angeles Times and the union representing about 475 members of its newsroom staff.

The Times reports the newsroom's first collective bargaining agreement was reached Wednesday after more than a year of negotiation.

A ratification vote by members of the L.A. Times Guild is expected to be scheduled by the end of the month.

If approved, the deal would go into effect in November.

The proposed agreement would provide immediate pay raises of at least 5% for many newsroom employees and greater increases for some.

The agreement also includes a 2.5% raise in the contract's second and third years.

The guild is part of the NewsGuild sector of the Communications Workers of America and represents most non-management newsroom employees.