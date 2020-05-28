Los Angeles County fire helicopter makes emergency landing

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter made a safe emergency landing after one of its two engines failed Thursday morning, the department said.

The Sikorsky Firehawk was returning from a forward deployed location to its base to swap out its four-member crew when the No. 2 engine failed and the pilot set it down in the Canyon Country area of Santa Clarita.

The aircraft will undergo testing by mechanics before it flies again, the department said.

Another helicopter from the county’s fleet of Firehawks and Bell 412s will be used in the meantime.

The county staffs three helicopters around the clock at strategic locations to handle a range of missions. The helicopters return to Pacoima each morning to change crews and then head back out.