Looking for options for Easter eats? Here are what some Darien businesses have to offer
The challenges of quarantine and social distancing might make shopping for Easter weekend meals a little more challenging for many families. Here are some options for Easter meal take out an delivery in Darien. Did we miss your business’s offerings for Easter? Email sshultz@darientimes.com.
Aux Delices, 25 Old King’s Highway, 203-662-1136. is offering Easter options to be picked up. They are offering filet mignon, roasted salmon, ham or a raw leg of lamb to be backed along with other options for sides, breakfast, and desserts. More here.
Bistro Baldanza, 1020 Post Road, 203-309-5077, is offering an Easter menu available for pick up on Sunday from 11 to 1 p.m. Entrees include pappardelle bolognese, lasagna, prime filet mignon roast, sides and desserts. More here.
Bertucci’s, 54 Post Road, 203-655-4299, is offering Good Friday packages and Easter feast packages. The Good Friday package includes rolls, salad, choice of two shrimp dishes and cannoli. The Easter packages include rolls, salad and a a choice of various pizzas or a choice of traditional Italian entrees. More here.
Fjord Fish Market, 1015 Post Road, 203-202-9473, is offering platters for the holiday weekend that can be ordered up until Friday. More here.
The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood, 89 Rowayton Avenue, Norwalk, 203-866-4488, has to-go Easter dinner options, including herb-crusted rack of lamb, poached salmon, or glazed ham, with sides. Must be ordered by 2 p.m. Sunday. More here.
Rory’s, 416 Post Road, 203-655-9453, is offereing an Easter catering menu, including filet mignon, spiral cut ham, poached ham and more. More here.
Ten Twenty Post, 1020 Post Road, 203-655-1020, is offering Easter specials, including sliced ham with maple glaze, quiche, grilled spring lamb, as well as chicken pot pie. Pre-order before April 9, or available a la carte Sunday, April 12. More here.
Water’s Edge at Giovanni’s, 2478 Post Road, 203-325-9979, is offering Easter dinner in a basket, with several different options and costs, including glazed ham, rack of lamb, prime rib, or salmon with sides. Must be ordered by Wednesday, April 8. More here.