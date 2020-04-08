Looking for options for Easter eats? Here are what some Darien businesses have to offer

Aux Delices' chocolate truffle cake for Easter. The store offers free delivery.

The challenges of quarantine and social distancing might make shopping for Easter weekend meals a little more challenging for many families. Here are some options for Easter meal take out an delivery in Darien. Did we miss your business’s offerings for Easter? Email sshultz@darientimes.com.

Aux Delices, 25 Old King’s Highway, 203-662-1136. is offering Easter options to be picked up. They are offering filet mignon, roasted salmon, ham or a raw leg of lamb to be backed along with other options for sides, breakfast, and desserts. More here.

Bistro Baldanza, 1020 Post Road, 203-309-5077, is offering an Easter menu available for pick up on Sunday from 11 to 1 p.m. Entrees include pappardelle bolognese, lasagna, prime filet mignon roast, sides and desserts. More here.

Bertucci’s, 54 Post Road, 203-655-4299, is offering Good Friday packages and Easter feast packages. The Good Friday package includes rolls, salad, choice of two shrimp dishes and cannoli. The Easter packages include rolls, salad and a a choice of various pizzas or a choice of traditional Italian entrees. More here.

Fjord Fish Market, 1015 Post Road, 203-202-9473, is offering platters for the holiday weekend that can be ordered up until Friday. More here.

The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood, 89 Rowayton Avenue, Norwalk, 203-866-4488, has to-go Easter dinner options, including herb-crusted rack of lamb, poached salmon, or glazed ham, with sides. Must be ordered by 2 p.m. Sunday. More here.

Rory’s, 416 Post Road, 203-655-9453, is offereing an Easter catering menu, including filet mignon, spiral cut ham, poached ham and more. More here.

Ten Twenty Post, 1020 Post Road, 203-655-1020, is offering Easter specials, including sliced ham with maple glaze, quiche, grilled spring lamb, as well as chicken pot pie. Pre-order before April 9, or available a la carte Sunday, April 12. More here.

Water’s Edge at Giovanni’s, 2478 Post Road, 203-325-9979, is offering Easter dinner in a basket, with several different options and costs, including glazed ham, rack of lamb, prime rib, or salmon with sides. Must be ordered by Wednesday, April 8. More here.