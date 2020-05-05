Longtime pastor dies at the age of 64 in motorcycle crash

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A longtime Maine pastor died at the age of 64 when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle, his family said.

Bill Chadwick died Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in Westbrook, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The Portland pastor was driving at the intersection of Route 25 and Conant Street when his motorcycle smashed into another vehicle. Authorities said he died at the scene.

Chadwick had been a pastor at Stroudwater Christian Church in Portland since 1990. He is survived by his wife, Carol Chadwick, and their two sons Benjamin and Daniel.

His wife described him as a selfless man with a “huge sense of humor” who was devoted to helping others and spreading the word of Christ.

Chadwick was “absolutely passionate about leading others to Christ," she told the Press Herald on Sunday. “That was his principal mission in life, that was why he got up every day.”

Chadwick had been holding church services online in order to maintain social distancing between parishioners during the coronavirus pandemic.

The board of directors at the Stroudwater Christian Church described the unbearable “loss and profound grief” they all feel over Chadwick's death.