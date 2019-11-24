Longtime Albany TV anchorman Ed Dague dies at 76

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Longtime television news anchor Ed Dague has died after a long struggle with a progressive form of arthritis. He was 76.

His son Harris Dague tells local media in Albany that Dague died Sunday. Dague had suffered from ankylosing spondylitis, which cut his career short in 2003.

Born in Buffalo, Dague studied electrical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute before launching his broadcast career at Albany-area stations. He spent the last 19 years of his career at WNYT. His longtime co-anchor was Chris Kapostasy, now Chris Jansing of MSNBC. On Sunday, Jansing told WNYT Dague was “one of the great journalists of our time.”

He was inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2007.

Dague is survived by his wife and two children. Funeral arrangements are pending.