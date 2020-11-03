Long lines kick off Election Day in Darien

Polls in Darien had long lines early Tuesday morning. The line to Darien Town Hall threaded down to the Post Road.

DARIEN — Nearly 1,800 — about 12 percent — of the town’s registered voters had turned out to the polls as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the registrar’s office.

Despite the long lines Tuesday morning, including one leading to Town Hall that threaded down Renshaw Road to Post Road, voting was down from the 23 percent who had cast their ballots as of that same time in 2016, the registrar’s office said. Though the numbers appeared down, the registar’s office believed that was due to the increased amount of absentee ballots that were received, approximately 6,000 as of Monday. Those will be counted Tuesday. What is received in the ballot box on Tuesday and via the mail will be counted Wednesday.

All polling stations will be open until 8 p.m. Poll workers will enforce social distancing guidelines and are encouraging all voters to wear masks.

Absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. A secure ballot drop box is located in front of Town Hall. Voters should not bring absentee ballots to their polling locations.

Election Day Registration will be available until 8 p.m. To register, enter the Mather Center from the gym entrance on the upper level and bring proof of residency.

Voters can look up their polling location on this alphabetical street look-up or state voter look-up.

Lucia Zachowski, who is working at the polls at Town Hall, said that though the polls were crowded, everyone so far had been respectful and wearing masks.

Darien Police Chief Donald Anderson said the department will provide some presence around polling sites to ensure safe pedestrian and vehicular traffic flow.

“We certainly recognize the fact that this election season has been polarizing in many respects and, as always, we stand ready to maintain the public peace and the safety of the public. I fully trust that our residents heading to the polls (Tuesday) will be respectful of the right to a thoughtful and peaceable vote as one chooses,” he said.

Darien resident Stacey Tié intends to vist all the poll locations Tuesday and is filming dance videos at each to encourage people to vote.