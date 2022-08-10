Long-delayed Indiana tax rebate checks will be larger
TOM DAVIES, Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — About 1.7 million tax rebate checks from Indiana’s big state budget surplus that have been delayed for months will be larger when they finally start hitting mailboxes.
State lawmakers last week approved a second round of rebates amounting to $200 per taxpayer, on top of $125 payments that were triggered last summer by surging tax collections.