Locomotive company owner found dead in St. Louis-area pool

LADUE, Mo. (AP) — The St. Louis County medical examiner is determining the cause of death after the owner of an Illinois-based rail locomotive company was found dead in the swimming pool at his home.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 46-year-old Steven L. Beal's body was found early Sunday at his home in Ladue, Missouri. He was the owner of National Railway Equipment Corp., based in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

A statement from the company said it was “devastated” and called Beal “a remarkable leader for the NRE family and a well-known and highly respected industry advocate.”

Ladue police Chief Ken Andreski Jr. said there were no signs of foul play, although the medical examiner will make the final determination.

NRE’s statement said Beal's father, Lawrence Beal, founded the company in 1984 and Steven Beal took over after his father’s death in 2010. Beal is survived by his wife Erin Beal and two young children.

The company has 12 locations in North America and five in other countries. It calls itself “the world’s largest independent supplier of locomotive servicing, new and remanufactured locomotives, locomotive leasing, field services, parts, and salvage operations, serving ... railroads around the globe.”