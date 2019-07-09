Locals concerned over Woodstock 50 coming on short notice

This March 30, 2004 file photo, shows the grand stands at Vernon Downs in Verona, N.Y. A smaller Woodstock 50 festival could possibly be held at the upstate New York harness track and casino. Town of Vernon Supervisor Randy Watson tells the Poughkeepsie Journal that Woodstock 50 has applied for a permit to hold its concert Aug. 16-18, 2019, at Vernon Downs, about 35 miles east of Syracuse. Watson said the proposed capacity was 45,000-50,000 people - far smaller than the 150,000 planned for at the initial venue, Watkins Glen International.

VERNON, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York sheriff says bringing the Woodstock 50 anniversary festival to a local horse track on short notice could be a safety risk.

WKTV reports that opponents of the festival packed a Vernon town board meeting Monday night. Some worried about 65,000 people coming to the rural area Aug. 16-18.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol told the crowd that it would be impossible to ensure public safety in about 40 days, echoing concerns of other local officials.

A mass gathering permit application for the Vernon Downs harness track and casino was recently filed after operators of the original festival site in Watkins Glen pulled out last month.

Woodstock 50 says Tuesday they are working with officials on plans they are confident will result in "a safe, world-class festival."