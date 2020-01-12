Local lawmakers seek more money for city that hosts airport

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State lawmakers from Warwick are trying to increase the amount of money the city receives for municipal services provided to Rhode Island's main airport.

Democrats from Warwick said Friday they've introduced a bill to require that the city receives no less than $1.4 million per fiscal year, beginning July 1. Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson said it's a fair contribution because the incremental expansion of T.F. Green Airport in Warwick over the years has reduced the city's property tax base and housing inventory.

Under current law, the Rhode Island Airport Corporation is supposed to use parking revenue to pay the city no less than $750,000 per fiscal year for municipal services. If the Federal Aviation Administration does not approve this payment in a fiscal year, the law says the state must ensure that the city receives $500,000.

The bill would add language to the law so Warwick would be guaranteed $1.4 million. It was referred to the House Finance Committee.