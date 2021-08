A magical flight experience in an old-time craft on Saturday morning gave one World War II veteran from Darien a chance to reflect on his service.

Robert Mitchell took to the air in a restored vintage Boeing Stearman biplane at Westchester County Airport, thanks to the nonprofit Dream Flights.

“We just took a short flight around and came back,” said Mitchell, 95, a longtime Darien resident who served on minesweeping vessels that led convoys in both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

Mitchell, who resides at Atria Darien, was chosen by the new nonprofit as part of its Operation September Freedom summer-long national tour. Their mission is to locate and honor World War II veterans with these flights.

With some of his family in attendance, Mitchell climbed aboard the plane and circled the area.

“We had a good time,” he said, commending the pilot, who provided a smooth takeoff and landing.

“The plane shook a little bit but we got off very nicely,” he said. “It was a beautiful day and the scenery around that airport was very nice.”

For Mitchell, who raised his family in Darien, the flight served to stir up some memories of his time in service.

A native of Queens, N.Y., he volunteered for the U.S. Navy in 1943 at the age of 17.

“My father was in the Army in World War I, and he said, ‘Boy, oh boy, was that miserable,” Mitchell said. “He said never get into anything that involved trench warfare, (so) I figured the navy was a better place to be.”

So rather than wait to be assigned by the draft board when he reached 18, he got permission from his parents to volunteer directly, ultimately receiving a commission through a college training program.

Lt. Robert Mitchell was assigned to USS YMS-347, a 125-foot-long minesweeper that led convoys across the Atlantic Ocean. It was smaller than most navy vessels and made of wood so as not to attract magnetic mines that were hidden underwater.

“It was late in the war, when the German subs weren’t getting anywhere near the coast of the United States,” he said, explaining how the sweeper cut cables that held the mines suspected underwater, then destroyed them by gunfire before they could damage ships.

More often than not, he said, they would not explode, but merely sank to the bottom of the sea.

“Some of them, I guess, are still there and they’ve been there for all these years,” he said. “They’re loaded but they can’t do any harm. They’re way down at the bottom of the ocean.”

Later in the war Mitchell was transferred to Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, where he was assigned to USS YMS-117.

“There we were supposed to prepare for the invasion of Japan (and) had orders to go to Okinawa, the staging area for the invasion of Japan,” he remembered. “Fortunately it never happened.”

Kara Gregory of Darien, one of Mitchell’s seven children, was on hand to witness the flight.

“It was so much fun,” she said. “The guys from the organization, Dream Flights, were amazing.”

She noted, however, that despite his service her father has always been somewhat reticent to share about his experiences directly, though he always strived to teach his kids the history of the war, including a visit to Pearl Harbor.

“He always felt that he didn’t deserve any praise because he really wasn’t in the battlefield,” she said. “But I said to him that what you did was important too.”

“What he did was extremely important,” she noted, preparing the way for the safe passage of many ships.

Becky Gallucci, executive director of the Atria Darien, was in attendance for the event.

“Encouraging and support our residents to realize their dreams is the meaning behind “Atria Moves,” she said, referencing one of their slogans, “and on this wonderful day we hope we did that for Bob Mitchell.”