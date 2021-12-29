Live updates: 'South Korea extending travel restrictions The Associated Press Dec. 29, 2021 Updated: Dec. 29, 2021 5:28 a.m.
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea is extending measures to guard against the omicron variant of the coronavirus for another four weeks.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Wednesday that short-term foreign travelers from 11 African countries will continue to be banned from entering the country, while all other international arrivals will be required to observe a 10-day quarantine until Feb. 3.
The Associated Press