Live updates | German auto club: drive less to cut imports The Associated Press April 27, 2022 Updated: April 27, 2022 5:20 a.m.
1 of9 A local man sits in front of an apartment building damaged from heavy fighting as he waits for the kettle to boil in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Tamara Oliynyk, 62, sits on a bed after surgery after being injured by shelling in Shandrigolovo village, at a hospital in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 A car is parked under a tree in partially abandoned Chernobyl town, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A Soviet era monument to a friendship between Ukrainian and Russian nations is seen during its demolition, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Clean-up operation veterans pay respect to the Chernobyl firefighters to mark the 36th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, at a memorial in the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Firefighters sculptures are covered with bags to protect against the Russian shelling. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Local residents sit in front of a damaged apartment building from heavy fighting in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
BERLIN — Germany’s influential ADAC auto club is calling on its 21 million members to help reduce the country’s oil imports from Russia by driving less and taking their foot off the gas where possible.
In an open letter posted on its website Wednesday, the club’s leadership said driving more slowly and anticipating stops were among the ways drivers could reduce fuel consumption by up to 20%.
Written By
The Associated Press