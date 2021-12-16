Live updates: Portugal to keep tighter COVID border rules The Associated Press Dec. 16, 2021 Updated: Dec. 16, 2021 6:15 a.m.
LISBON, Portugal — Portugal’s prime minister says he intends to keep tighter COVID-19 border controls in place beyond their planned end on Jan. 9 because of the threat from the highly infectious new omicron variant.
He says Portugal is also likely to provide another booster shot next year for already vaccinated vulnerable people who are receiving a booster after having the COVID-19 jab earlier this year.
