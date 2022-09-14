Live updates: Lines start forming to see queen lie in state The Associated Press Sep. 14, 2022 Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 7:12 a.m.
LONDON — Lines are forming along the bank of the River Thames in anticipation of seeing Queen Elizabeth II lying in state, even though authorities warn the wait could be up to 30 hours.
The public will be able to pay their respects to the deceased monarch at Westminster Hall from 5 p.m. (1600 GMT) Wednesday, after a procession bearing her coffin on a gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to Parliament.
