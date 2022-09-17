Live updates: Military rehearse queen's Windsor procession The Associated Press Sep. 17, 2022 Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 5:56 a.m.
1 of17 People queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, outside Westminster Hall in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 People queue in front of Tower Bridge to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State at Westminster Hall in London, early Saturday morning, Sept. 17, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 People in warming foil queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, outside Westminster Hall in London, Friday night, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 People are reflected on a window pub as they queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, outside Westminster Hall in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 People queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State at Westminster Hall in London, Friday night, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, his wife Sophie and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, leave Westminster hall in a car after a vigil during the Lying-in State of the late Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall in London, Friday night, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort leave Westminster hall after a vigil during the Lying-in State of the late Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall in London, Friday night, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 People queue in front the City of London to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State at Westminster Hall in London, Saturday early morning, Sept. 17, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 People get warm drinks as they queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State at Westminster Hall in London, Friday night, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako prepare to leave for Britain, at Haneda airport in Tokyo Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. They will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral to pay respects to her. (Kyodo News via AP) Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako prepare to leave for Britain, at Haneda airport in Tokyo Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. They will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral to pay respects to her. Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko are seen behind. (Kyodo News via AP) Show More Show Less
17 of17
WINDSOR, England -- Hundreds of troops from the British army, air force and navy have taken part in the first full rehearsal of the procession that will bring the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to its final resting place.
With troops lining The Long Walk, a picturesque path leading to Windsor Castle, the thumping of drums echoed as marching bands walked ahead of a hearse early Saturday.
Written By
The Associated Press