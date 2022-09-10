Live updates: Charles formally proclaimed King The Associated Press Sep. 10, 2022 Updated: Sep. 10, 2022 5:27 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 A member of the Coldstream Guards on duty in Friary Court outside of St James's Palace in London, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, before the Accession Council ceremony, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, confirms his role. (Daniel Leal/pool photo via AP) Daniel Leal/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, a candle and flowers in remembrance of her Majesty are seen at the Embassy of the United Kingdom in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. Dmitry Serebryakov/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Britain's King Charles III during his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace, London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. (Yui Mok/Pool photo via AP) Yui Mok/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 People visit a makeshift memorial after the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II at The Queen Elizabeth II 9/11 Garden, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. Yuki Iwamura/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 From left, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, former prime ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Boris Johnson, David Cameron, Theresa May and John Major ahead of the Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace, London, London, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. (Kirsty O'Connor/Pool Photo via AP) Kirsty O'Connor/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Police officers on guard at St James's Palace in London, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 where King Charles III will be proclaimed at the Accession Council. The Accession Council, a body made up of members of the Privy Council which only meets on these occasions, will gather on Saturday morning at St. James' Palace to formally proclaim King Charles III the new monarch. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday Sept. 8. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
King Charles III has been officially announced as Britain’s monarch Saturday, in a ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism — and, for the first time, broadcast live.
Charles automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday, but Saturday's accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.
Written By
The Associated Press