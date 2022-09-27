Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War Sep. 27, 2022 Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 4:25 a.m.
1 of12 Firefighters stand in front of a heavily damaged building after a Russian attack in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 A firefighter works after a Russian attack that heavily damaged a building in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Men work to clean the debris from the street in front of a heavily damaged building after a Russian attack in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 A firefighter works after a Russian attack that heavily damaged a building in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 A woman walks past heavily damaged building as she works to remove debris from the street in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Leonid Pasechnik, leader of self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic speaks to journalists as he casts his ballot at a polling station in Luhansk, Luhansk People's Republic controlled by Russia-backed separatists, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Voting began Friday in four Moscow-held regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia. AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 A woman walks past heavily damaged building as she works to remove debris from the street in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 A firefighter works after a Russian attack that heavily damaged a building in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — KYIV, Ukraine — A planned speech later this week by Russian President Vladimir Putin may see him declare four occupied territories of Ukraine parts of Russia, the British military said Tuesday.
In a daily intelligence briefing, the British Defense Ministry said Putin will address both houses of the Russian parliament on Friday and could declare the annexation of the regions. An internationally criticized vote is underway in the regions and ends Tuesday.