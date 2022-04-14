Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War The Associated Press April 14, 2022 Updated: April 14, 2022 5:08 a.m.
1 of9 The luxury yacht "Dilbar" lies completely covered in the Blohm+Voss dock Elbe 17 in Hamburg, Germany, Wedenesday, April 13, 2022. After weeks of investigation, the BKA has found the true owner of the super yacht "Dilbar" lying in the port of Hamburg. It is a sister of the oligarch Usmanov, who is also subject to sanctions because of the war in Ukraine. (Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP) Jonas Walzberg/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Cemetery worker exhume the corpse of a civilian killed in Bucha from a mass grave, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Danyk Rak, 12, holds a cat standing on the debris of his house destroyed by Russian forces' shelling in the outskirts of Chernihiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. After shelling Danyk's mother Liudmila Koval had to have her leg amputated and was injured in her abdominal cavity. She is still waiting for proper medical treatment. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A local resident walks past a damaged vehicle marked with the letter Z, which has become a symbol of the Russian military, in an area that Russian-backed separatists claim to control in the Ukraine city of Mariupol, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 A school director Iryna Homenko walks in the hall of a school damaged by an airstrike from Russian forces in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a news conference during his meeting with Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Latvian President Egils Levits and Estonia's President Alar Karis in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
BERLIN — German authorities say they have seized a massive superyacht in Hamburg after determining that it belongs to the sister of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.
The Federal Criminal Police Office said Wednesday that, after “extensive investigations” and despite “offshore concealment,” it had been able to determine that the owner is Gulbakhor Ismailova, Usmanov’s sister.
