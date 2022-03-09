Literary journal Conjunctions to shut down this fall

NEW YORK (AP) — A prominent literary journal is shutting down this fall after losing support from its publisher, Bard College. Conjunctions, founded in 1981 by Bradford Morrow and the recipient of numerous awards, has been a forum for writers ranging from W.S. Merwin and Richard Powers to Kelly Link and John Edgar Wideman.

“I’ve been informed that the cost of continuing to publish the journal has become unsustainable for the college, which has made the decision to cease publication at the end of this calendar year,” Morrow wrote in a statement posted Wednesday on the Conjunctions homepage.