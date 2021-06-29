Kucherov leads Lightning over Canadiens 5-1 in Game 1 FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer June 29, 2021 Updated: June 29, 2021 5:30 a.m.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nothing Nikita Kucherov accomplishes on the ice seems to surprise the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Three days after returning from an injury to help the defending champions get back to hockey's grandest stage, the playoff scoring leader had two goals and an assist Monday night to pace a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.