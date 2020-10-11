Lightning knocks Washington state ferry out of service

SEATTLE (AP) — A passenger ferry in Washington State was struck by lightning that impacted its navigation system and temporarily knocked the ferry out of service.

The M/V Puyallup was near the dock in Edmonds during a run between Edmonds and Kingston when it was hit by lightning Saturday evening.

NN one was injured but Coast Guard officials said the ferry would have to stay docked until the navigation system was repaired.

The lightning strike capped an afternoon of of wild weather in the North Sound, with heavy rain, hail and lightning to southern Snohomish County into northern King County, and localized flooding in Shoreline and Bothell.