Libya's factions chose interim government ahead of elections

GENEVA (AP) — Delegates from Libya’s various factions on Friday selected four leaders to guide Libya through to national elections in December, seen as a major — if uncertain — step toward unifying a country with two separate governments in east and west.
In what could become a landmark achievement to end one of the intractable conflicts left behind by the Arab Spring a decade ago, the 74 delegates chose a list of candidates in a U.N.-hosted process aimed to give balance to regional powers and various political and economic interests.