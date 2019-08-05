Library offers biscotti demo and book signing

Trish Lobenfeld, author of Ultimate Biscotti, will lead a demonstration on how to craft the perfect biscotti on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Louise Parker Berry Community Room. Books will be available for purchase and refreshments will be served.

While researching biscotti recipes, Trish Lobenfeld was surprised by the limited and repetitive flavor profiles and challenged herself to create a broader assortment of recipes. The result is a comprehensive book with 75 recipes for sweet, savory, and gluten-free biscotti, including Ancho Chili Chocolate, Carrot Cake, S’mores, Red Velvet, Nutella, and Peppermint, as well as savory flavors like Falafel, Pizza and Porcini Rosemary.

About the Authors

Lobenfeld's love for cooking started with a cardboard kitchen and plastic food as a little girl and evolved over the years from a hobby to a profession. She is a food writer and recently authored an ice cream book Endless Summer; 54 Quick and Creative Ice Cream and Dessert Recipes. Trish develops and tests recipes, writes cookbook indexes, teaches culinary classes and writes the blog HoneypiesRecipes.com.

Her educational background includes a Culinary Arts diploma from The Institute of Culinary Education and an MA in Food Studies from New York University’s Department of Nutrition, Food Studies & Public Health. She is the recipient of the Andre and Simone Soltner Scholarship for Food Education Merit Award.