Darien Human Services wishes to congratulate the Tokeneke PTO on another successful Pumpkin Carnival. Thanks to the generous donation from the Tokeneke PTO, 32 students and17 local families were able to attend the carnival.

Tickets for games, rides and food were donated to Darien Human Services for our clients.

With your generous support, we were able to make the lives of some local children and families a little brighter.

Ali Ramsteck, LCSW and director of the Darien Human Services