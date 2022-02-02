Skip to main content
News

Letter to the Editor: No indication they gave us a moment’s thought

I am angry and frustrated. The indifference of the current Planning and Zoning commissioners to the plight of the residents at The Residence at Selleck’s Woods and the neighbors whose homes surround this independent/assisted living facility is hurtful.

I speak for the residents here who, due to anxiety, illness or just plain fatigue, can’t speak out and effectively petition these commissioners to consider their needs. I have sat through two long public hearings along with the residents of this facility as well as the many, many neighbors who voiced their objections and valid concerns complete with documented evidence as they petitioned the commissioners to listen and react to their plight.

On Jan. 25 I again joined the virtual meeting of this board. Again we listened despite the fractured audio, but the chance to speak was not granted. We hoped for some indication from the commissioners that they heard and acknowledged our concerns. There was absolutely no indication that they had given us even a moment’s thought.

Shame on these commissioners who are here because the Darien community voted for them. I just hope these same voters will show their anger and frustration the next time they vote.

Beth O’Mara, chairman of the Resident Council at The Residence at Selleck’s Woods