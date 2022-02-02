Letter to the Editor: No indication they gave us a moment’s thought

I am angry and frustrated. The indifference of the current Planning and Zoning commissioners to the plight of the residents at The Residence at Selleck’s Woods and the neighbors whose homes surround this independent/assisted living facility is hurtful.

I speak for the residents here who, due to anxiety, illness or just plain fatigue, can’t speak out and effectively petition these commissioners to consider their needs. I have sat through two long public hearings along with the residents of this facility as well as the many, many neighbors who voiced their objections and valid concerns complete with documented evidence as they petitioned the commissioners to listen and react to their plight.