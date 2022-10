I am enthusiastically adding my name to those endorsing Ceci Maher to be the next senator in our 26th state Senate District.

I have given considerable thought to the issues that are important to our state. I have read Ceci’s materials, listened to her campaign, and made comparisons. Ceci has convinced me, as well as many of my colleagues, that she is the right person to represent our community in Hartford. I am encouraging voters to vote for Ceci Maher on Nov. 8.

Ken Bernhard, of Westport, former District 136 state representative