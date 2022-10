We would like to thank the amazing people of Darien for their generosity. A Better Chance in Darien had a very successful raffle this year, raising over $20K, which goes toward our operating budget and supporting the eight stellar scholars currently enrolled at Darien High School. Our annual budget of approximately $160,000 comes entirely from our community through private donations from individuals and organizations.

The lucky winners of the 2022 ABC in Darien raffle are as follows: Julie Sweeney of Darien, winner of the 2021 Trek Verve Electric Bike; Alicia Johnson of Darien, winner of the $250 Palmer’s Market gift certificate, and the $100 Nielsen’s Florist & Garden Shop gift certificate was won by a Greenwich resident.

We would like to thank our sponsors, Palmer’s Market and Nielsen’s Florist, for the donation of the second and third prizes. In addition, we would like to thank the businesses and organizations that support ABC in Darien and allow us to sell raffle tickets at their locations: Darien Sport Shop, Palmer’s Market, Grove Street Plaza and Darien High School Athletics.

A Better Chance in Darien is celebrating its 41st anniversary this year. ABC was established in 1981 to provide four-year academic and boarding scholarships to promising female students of color from underserved academic communities. These highly motivated young women seek better educational opportunities and broadening life experiences. Our scholars live in the ABC House and attend Darien High School, enriching the lives of the many students and families whose lives they touch.

Kimberly Servas , fundraising chair at ABC in Darien