Letter: Time for the Darien community to act on bowhunting season

To the Editor:

This is our annual reminder to contact your bowhunter to help cull the Darien deer herd. Bowhunting season for deer opens September 15th and will continue until January 31st. This is the only time of the year where you can make a difference in the health of the environment and the health of your family.

When lacking natural predators, deer are left to twin each spring, exponentially increasing their numbers. Large numbers are a threat to you and your family two ways: deer/vehicle accidents and Lyme and other tick borne diseases. The environment suffers, too; as the understory of the forested areas is over-foraged (not to mention your garden!), small animals and birds lose their natural habitats. Connecticut has already lost significant song bird populations as a result. The ideal statewide goal is to reduce numbers to around 10 deer per square mile at which point the tick population would collapse (they need a large mammal host) and over-foraging would ease.

Bowhunters harvest the deer for personal consumption or donate meat to local soup kitchens.

Please contact us for a copy of registered Bowhunters or go to the Clerk at the Darien Town Hall for a copy of the list. We are glad to assist you in these necessary safeguards any way we can. A gracious thank you to those who already are part of the solution.

Tom and Laurie McGrath

Darien Deer Management