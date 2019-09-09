Letter: Support Board of Ed chairman Tara Ochman for re-election in November

To the Editor:

Please join me in supporting Tara Ochman’s re-election to the Board of Education. Tara is uniquely qualified for the Board — proven by how well she has served Darien for the past three years. Knowing her personally for over a decade, I know how committed she is to our children and their education. She has worked tirelessly to ensure our schools reach all learners, and are committed to providing excellent educational opportunities. She has championed our students, and has developed responsible budgets.

I know this as a friend, as a mother with three children in our schools, and as someone born and raised here in Darien. I am a Republican that proudly supports Tara because our schools aren’t about politics, and we need to support the right people in the right positions.

Jane Nedder

Darien