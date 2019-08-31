Letter: Darien resident reminds community to clear sewer grids and storm drains

To the Editor:

Darien unfolded into a blooming lush garden tour this season due to the abundant rainfall. Our yards and public places looked magnificent. The hanging flower baskets on lampposts appeared double in size!

On my recent walks I’ve observed many sewer grids that are covered with branches & leaves, clogging rainwater from pouring into them. I call your attention to removal of debris if a drain is located near your property.We proudly love our town and want to do our part to help things operate smoothly.

Julie Potter

Darien