To the Editor:

We are so excited to be part of the 2019 Darien Board of Selectmen campaign, Darien Together 2019!

Jayme Stevenson is running for her fifth term as first selectman, Kip Koons for his third term as Selectman and Christa McNamara is joining the slate as a selectman after serving two terms on the Darien Board of Education.

Jayme, Kip and Christa look forward to meeting Darien voters over the next couple months. Election day is Nov. 5. Please visit www.DarienTogether2019.com for more information and to donate today!

Thank you.

Sara Hesli

Susan Marks