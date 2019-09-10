Letter: League of Women Voters seeks public’s questions for October candidates night

To the Editor:

I’m writing to inform you of the League of Women Voters Candidate Night. It will be held Oct 23 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. We have set up this gmail account in hopes residents will write in their questions before the debate. We want to know what the residents want to hear the candidates discuss. We will also take questions live from the audience and take questions to this email live as well. Here is what we wrote on our social media accounts so far:

Our Annual Candidates Night is on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. This year is an important election year for Darien and we want to hear from you. What topics would you like the candidates to talk about? Submit your questions to lwvdariendebate@gmail.com

Stacey Tié and Marcy Minnick

Co-chairmen